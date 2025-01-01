Jesse Tyler Ferguson recalls Matthew Broderick making costume blunder onstage

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has recalled how he once saw Matthew Broderick make an error with his costume amid a high-profile theatre performance.

During a recent episode of the Table for Two podcast, host Bruce Bozzi praised the Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor for always showing up in a suit and tie when he attends a Broadway show.

"Matthew Broderick always says this, 'When you go to the theatre, wear a tie.' He has a very specific feeling about people who don't dress to go to the theatre," he said.

However, Jesse went on to note that he had a funny story about Matthew that was "counterintuitive" to his belief in dressing up for the spectacle.

The Modern Family star then recounted how he went to see the actor and his wife Sarah Jessica Parker in the Broadway revival of Plaza Suite in 2022.

"I was at his very first performance in New York of Plaza Suite. So, he's on the stage with his wife, the incredible Sarah Jessica Parker, they're in this scene and I notice Sarah looking down at his wrists. Plaza Suite takes place in the 1940s," he explained. "Matthew Broderick is wearing his Apple Watch onstage. And then it starts chiming, it starts getting alerts onstage. I could tell, she's just like, 'Are you kidding me right now?'"

However, Jesse remembered the way Matthew handled the situation with grace.

"He very quietly starts to take off the watch and puts it into his 1940s briefcase. You can't leave the stage, it's just the two of them onstage," the actor continued.

In addition, Jesse called his long-time friend out over the faux pas.

"I laughed so hard, I was like, 'You are incredibly unprofessional, sir.' So, he can't be complaining too much about people not dressing up for the theatre when he's wearing his Apple Watch onstage for a sold-out performance of Plaza Suite," he laughed.