Juno Temple had no intention of becoming a TV star

Juno Temple has revealed that she had no intention of starring in TV shows.

The actress, best known for her role as Keeley Jones in the comedy-drama series Ted Lasso, has explained that she never imagined herself as a TV star.

Speaking to actor Miles Teller for Interview magazine, Juno admitted auditioning for Martin Scorsese's drama series Vinyl was unfamiliar territory.

"It was the first time I had ever auditioned for television because I really didn't grow up watching TV shows," the star said. "It was a world that I didn't understand, and I really wasn't interested in committing to something that could potentially go on for six years of my life."

She continued, "Then Vinyl came around and it was this script about music in the 1970s in New York, and the pilot was directed by Martin Scorsese, and I was like, 'Yeah, I'll give TV a go.' I think I could spend six years doing that."

Vinyl, which also starred Olivia Wilde, Bobby Cannavale and Ray Romano, aired in 2016 and lasted just one season.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Juno admitted that she is still cautious about signing up for TV shows, despite how much the industry has changed.

"I also think what's changed as we've gotten older is that TV is really taking these risks that independent film always did," the British actress noted. "You'll be attached to these beautiful scripts, and I've been really grateful for that."

She added, "I don't know why I'm still nervous about it. I think it's the idea of committing to something for six years consecutively."

While Juno played Keeley for three seasons of Ted Lasso, all of her other TV projects - such as Fargo, Dirty John and The Offer - have been miniseries or anthology shows.