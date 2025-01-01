Jeff Baena cause of death confirmed

Filmmaker Jeff Baena's cause of death has been confirmed as suicide by hanging by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

Baena, an indie director and writer who was married to the actress Aubrey Plaza, passed away aged 47 at his "residence" on 3 January, according to a report published by the Medical Examiner's office.

In the report the "manner" of death was listed as "suicide" while its cause was stated as "hanging".

He is best known for writing and directing independent off-beat comedies like Life After Beth (2014), Joshy (2016), The Little Hours (2017), Horse Girl (2020) and Spin Me Round (2022).

Baena often collaborated with his wife, Parks and Recreation star Plaza, 40, who took the title role in Life After Beth and played supporting characters in all of Baena's other projects, with the exception of Horse Girl.

The couple began dating in 2011. They announced their marriage in 2021.

Baena, who began his career working alongside Robert Zemeckis and then David O. Russell, is survived by Plaza, his mother Barbara Stern and stepfather Roger Stern, dad Scott Baena and stepmother Michele Baena, as well as his brother Brad Baena and stepsister and stepbrother Bianca Gabay, and Jed Fluxman.