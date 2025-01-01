Pamela Anderson recalls how she was 'almost killed' by angry man on plane

Pamela Anderson has recalled how she was once "almost killed" by a man on a plane who mistook her for a member of The Chicks.

During a recent interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, host Josh Horowitz asked the Canadian actress whether she had ever been confused for another celebrity by a fan.

In response, Pamela recounted the time a man fiercely growled at her during a flight.

"This one time, I was on a flight and this guy came up to me and said, 'Do you know what this country's done for you?'" she remembered. "And I was like, 'Oh, my God. What have I done?' I was like, 'Oh God.' I looked back and he was (very angry). Then this stewardess had to handcuff him to the chair because he was trying to attack me. Yeah. Ended up he thought I was a Dixie Chick. Remember that whole Dixie Chick thing?"

Pamela went on to note that the interaction stayed with her for a long time.

"I almost got killed on a plane," the 57-year-old continued. "I was scared to fly after that, a little bit."

Pamela didn't disclose exactly when or where the incident took place.

However, it likely occurred around 2003 after the lead singer of The Chicks, Natalie Maines, told an audience she was ashamed that the then U.S. president, George W. Bush, was from Texas in light of the imminent invasion of Iraq.

The comment triggered backlash across America, with the country band's songs blacklisted by thousands of radio stations.

Natalie later issued an apology for the remark, though in 2006, rescinded the statement.

The Chicks, also comprised of Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer, dropped "dixie" from the band's name in 2020 due to negative connotations of the word.

Pamela is currently promoting indie drama, The Last Showgirl.