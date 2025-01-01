Marisa Abela and David Jonsson lead nominees for BAFTA Rising Star Award

Marisa Abela has been nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award alongside her Industry co-star David Jonsson.

The actors, who both experienced their career breakthroughs in the drama series, have been nominated for the annual prize thanks to their performances in Back to Black and Alien: Romulus, respectively.

They are up against Anora actress Mikey Madison, Unstoppable actor Jharrel Jerome and In Camera star Nabhaan Rizwan.

Coincidentally, Rizwan also appeared in two episodes of Industry, making three of the five nominees members of the TV series.

"I am deeply honoured to be recognised by BAFTA and EE with a Rising Star nomination and just as grateful to be alongside this year's other incredibly talented nominees," Abela said in a statement. "Their impressive work is inspiration for the next generation of actors coming up whom BAFTA and EE will celebrate in the years to come. It's truly a privilege to be here today and to have this opportunity to celebrate my peers and our wonderful community of actors."

Jonsson added, "This is bonkers... Thank you BAFTA, EE and the wonderful jury for this nomination. As a young boy growing up in East London, I couldn't think of an honour that's more about the people, and proof that you can do it too. An absolute blessing and dream. Thank you, truly."

The winner will follow in the footsteps of previous recipients including Kristen Stewart, Tom Hardy, James McAvoy, John Boyega and Tom Holland. The 2024 award went to How to Have Sex star Mia McKenna-Bruce.

The Rising Star prize is the only category at the BAFTA Film Awards to be voted for by the public.

The winner will be announced during the ceremony, which will be hosted by David Tennant at London's Royal Festival Hall on 16 February.

The full nominations will be unveiled on 15 January.