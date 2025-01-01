Jennifer Lopez's Unstoppable premiere stopped due to wildfire

The Los Angeles premiere of Jennifer Lopez's film Unstoppable was cancelled due to the raging fire and wind activity burning through Los Angeles.

The event was supposed to be held at the DGA Theatre on Sunset Blvd, but was abruptly called off at the 11th hour.

The cancellation was due to "safety concerns around heightened wind activity and fire outbreaks in Los Angeles", a rep for the Ben Affleck-produced film told People magazine.

"As much as we were looking forward to celebrating this wonderful and inspiring film with you, safety is our first priority," the statement continued. "Thank you for your understanding and please stay safe."

The Los Angeles National Weather Service warned local residents on Monday of a "life-threatening" windstorm set to impact Southern California, adding that significant fire danger would come with it.

A blaze threatening the Pacific Palisades area was reported on Tuesday morning local time after winds began ripping through the city.

The cause of the inferno is under investigation, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, and Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.

