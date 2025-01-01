Nicole Kidman accepts Best Actress gong at National Board of Review Awards

Hollywood's glitterati have turned out to accept their awards at the 96th National Board of Review Awards awards gala held at in New York City.

Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were among the stars who attended the star-studded celebration.

The ceremony, a pre-cursor to the Oscar nominations, was hosted by television personality and journalist Willie Geist at Cipriani 42nd Street.

The musical fantasy Wicked won the most awards with three: Best Film, Best Director for Jon M Chu, and the NBR Spotlight Award for the creative collaboration of Erivo and Grande.

Winners on the night included Daniel Craig with the best actor prize for his work in Luca Guadagnino's period drama Queer; Kidman, who bagged best actress for her turn in Halina Reijn's Babygirl; Kieran Culkin for his supporting turn in A Real Pain; and Elle Fanning for best supporting actress in A Complete Unknown.

Over the past 40 years, most of the winners of NBR's best film have gone on to receive an Oscar nomination for best picture.

The nonprofit organisation also named its top 10 movies of the year which included Gladiator 2 and Conclave.

Two of the notable omissions were Golden Globe winners Emilia Perez and The Brutalist.

The awards that were pre-announced on 4 December 2024.