Daniel Craig to receive Excellence in Film award from London Film Critics' Circle

Daniel Craig is set to receive an Excellence in Film honour at the 2025 London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

The former James Bond star will be honoured with the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film at the 45th annual ceremony in London in February.

"This is such an immense honour and I'm incredibly grateful to the London Film Critics' Circle," he said in a statement.

The news comes hot on the heels of Craig receiving the Best Actor prize at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York on Tuesday.

The British actor joins previous Excellence in Film honourees including Michael Caine, Judi Dench, Quentin Tarantino, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh and Kate Winslet. Michelle Yeoh and Jeffrey Wright were the most recent recipients of the award, which is named after late film critic Dilys Powell.

"As critics, we were already fans of Daniel Craig for the adventurous roles he took on even before he became James Bond," added Rich Cline, Chair of the Critics' Circle Film Section. "We honoured him for his roles in The Mother (2003) and Enduring Love (2004), and then of course we also enjoyed his superb take on 007 as well.

"Over the decades, he has consistently made bold choices and pushed against the boundaries that often limit other top stars. We love the Knives Out movies, and have nominated him this year for Queer. We are looking forward to celebrating his career at our ceremony."

Craig is also up for a competitive award at the ceremony for his performance in Queer. In the Actor of the Year category, he is nominated against Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave).

As previously announced, Zoe Saldaña will be honoured with the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation during the ceremony, which will take place at London's May Fair Hotel on 2 February.