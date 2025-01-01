Spencer Pratt's 'nightmare' comes true as he loses home in Los Angeles wildfires

Spencer Pratt has called the recent loss of his house a "nightmare".

The reality TV star and his TV personality wife Heidi Montag tragically lost their home to an ongoing wildfire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Spencer has since taken to social media to reassure fans that he, Heidi and their two young sons, Gunner, seven, and Ryker, two, have safely escaped the property.

During the evacuation, The Hills star took to TikTok to share footage of the billowing smoke surrounding the area.

"We got a fire going on behind the house here, say a prayer for the Palisades here, there's the town, there is the fire..." he could be heard saying in the clip.

Spencer then pointed out a helicopter in the distance, "Where are the airplanes that drop the water?"

Acknowledging the danger, he added, "That's pretty black smoke, should go home and start packing up the house."

The 41-year-old later returned to the social media platform to share a video of the flames engulfing his property.

The reality star captioned the video, "Nightmare came true."

Spencer is one of several celebrities who have evacuated their homes as the fires continue to rage across Los Angeles.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill shared on Instagram on Tuesday night that he had evacuated his home in Malibu "so last minute there were small fires on both sides of the road as we approached PCH (the Pacific Coast Highway)".

Actors James Woods and Steve Guttenberg also revealed that they were forced to leave their homes due to the fires, while Jamie Lee Curtis wrote, "My community and possibly my home is on fire. My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well. There are so many conflicting reports."