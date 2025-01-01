Kelly Osbourne reveals she has 'developed pneumonia'

Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she has "developed pneumonia".

The TV personality and singer took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to reveal that she has been suffering from pneumonia.

Kelly shared a photo of a thermometer showing a temperature of 100F (37.8C) with the caption, "How is this happening? How (am) I sick again?"

The star later worried fans when she shared a separate video of herself breathing through a tube with the caption, "So I me have developed pneumonia (sic)".

The 40-year-old's health update comes days after she told her Instagram followers she had been battling a high fever and feeling unwell over the festive period.

"Still going strong," the former Fashion Police co-host said on her Stories last week. "I've put ice on my body, taken meds, tried sweating it out in the bath and nothing works!"

Kelly then went on to explain that she had taken her young son Sidney, who she shares with musician boyfriend Sid Wilson, to the doctor, where they were both diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

"Day three with a fever and a little cough," The TV personality said. "Babies bounce back so quickly but I don't seem to. I don't want to be sick anymore".

Sidney had also been diagnosed with a double ear infection but seemed to be coping well with his illness as Kelly shared, "He's such a trooper and he's doing so well."