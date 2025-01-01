Scott Disick 'talks all the time' to son Mason about his alcohol issues

Scott Disick has revealed he speaks to 15-year-old son Mason about the problems he's had with alcohol.

The reality star has told how he believes it's important to be honest about how alcohol has affected his parenting.

Speaking to Khloe Kardashian on her new podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, Scott admitted it would be hard for his kids to see footage of what he used to be like, "sticking hundred dollar bills down waiters' throats and yelling at people."

"I don't want them to see that," the 41-year-old confessed. "But the truth is I do explain to Mason how drinking affected me and how badly it put me in certain places."

He continued, "And he knows that. And he, for a while, thought I was going to treat him differently because of that. And I said, 'I'm not treating you any different because of my mistakes or how I lived. But if I see a problem with alcohol with you, I will take action.'"

However, he is pragmatic about understanding that his son may want to experiment with alcohol, revealing he'd told Mason, "'You're going to try drinking when you're going to try drinking, but if I see a problem that might be hereditary, then I'll jump in. But until then, you're treated like every other kid.'"

Khloe suggested that Scott's wild past might actually prevent his kids from going overboard with alcohol.

"Maybe if he sees the outlandishness of you, like the Miami days and all that, maybe that would prevent him from drinking," she said.

Scott agreed, teasing Mason might say, "Wow like my dad was a real d**k then.'"

Scott shares three children with ex-partner, Kourtney Kardashian, Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10.