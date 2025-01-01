Allison Holker responds to criticism over memoir about Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Allison Holker has responded to the backlash surrounding her upcoming memoir about her late husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

Earlier this week, the dancer announced that she would be releasing a book titled This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light in February.

In an interview with People published on Tuesday, Allison alleged she discovered a "cornucopia" of drugs hidden inside her husband's shoeboxes in the weeks after his death by suicide at the age of 40 in December 2022.

She also claimed The Ellen DeGeneres Show star had been trying to self-medicate and combed through his journals to discover he'd been "wrestling with a lot inside himself".

The comments were quickly criticised by members of tWitch's family and online fans who were unhappy with her discussing his alleged drug use, but on Wednesday, Allison defended her decision in a statement posted to her Instagram Stories.

"To fans of Stephen and our family and friends, I want to be clear that my only intention in writing the book is to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people," she wrote. "Just like you, I never really knew what happened, and even as I am trying to put the pieces together I will never really know."

Allison went on to explain that she hopes the book will be useful to others facing a similar situation and that proceeds will benefit the mental health foundation she co-founded, Move with Kindness.

"I hope that by sharing our full story maybe I can help someone else who might see themselves or a loved one in Stephen," the 36-year-old added. "I hope that maybe they can catch some of the red flags that I missed before it's too late. Just like you, I never really knew what happened, and even as I am trying to put the pieces together I will never really know."

The former So You Think You Can Dance competitor and tWitch married in 2013 and they share two children; Maddox, eight, and Zaia, five. He also adopted her 16-year-old daughter Weslie.

This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light is set to be released on 5 February.