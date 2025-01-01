Pamela Anderson 'wishes she had better rapport' with ex Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson has revealed she isn't on the best of terms with her ex-husband, Tommy Lee.

The actress was talking on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live when he asked about her relationship with the father of her two sons, Brandon, 28, and Dylan, 27.

When Andy asked if the pair were "capisce," she replied, "I mean, we used to talk a lot more. Not recently, unfortunately, but you know, I wish we did have a better rapport right now."

She continued, "My youngest son is engaged and we're gonna have grandkids together. It'll be okay, eventually. It's just kind of a moment right now."

Pamela, 57, and Tommy, 62, were married between 1995 and 1998.

In her 2023 memoir, Pamela confessed the end of their marriage was "the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life."

Despite having been married three times since then, she wrote in her book that her "relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love."

The Last Showgirl actress was married to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007. Later in 2007, she tied the knot with professional poker player Rick Salomon but they were granted an annulment in March 2008. They then remarried and divorced again in 2014. In January 2021, she married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst but they split in January 2022.