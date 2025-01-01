Prince William writes emotional birthday message to his 'incredible' wife

Prince William has publicly wished his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, a happy birthday.

Catherine turned 43 on 9 January, and William took to social media to celebrate her.

He posted a previously unseen black and white photo of his wife, and wrote an emotional caption alongside the image.

"To the most incredible wife and mother," he said. "The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."

The photo, taken by royal photographer, Matt Porteous, was taken in Windsor last summer.

Catherine had a tumultuous 2024. After undergoing planned abdominal surgery in January last year, in March she revealed she'd been diagnosed with cancer, and was undergoing treatment.

She remained out of the public eye for much of the year. In September she released a statement saying she had completed chemotherapy treatment but was taking things very slowly in order to aid her recovery.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus," she said in a video message. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla also posted a Happy Birthday message on their Instagram stories, and the bells of Westminster Abbey were rung in Catherine's honour.