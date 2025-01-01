Jack Draper opens up about being a sex symbol to grandmothers

Jack Draper has opened up about being considered a sex symbol - by grandmothers.

The 23-year-old champion tennis player is one of the hottest athletes in the UK and is currently ranked 15th in the world.

But he claims that he is largely ignored when he is out in public - until older women approach him.

Speaking to The Sunday Times's Style magazine, the athletic star said, "In the UK, the people who recognise me, it's more the older women who play club tennis... Well, it's not even the mums. It's more like the grandmas!"

In the wide-ranging interview, he went on to explain that he does not feel like he is living in the shadow of iconic British player Andy Murray - who became world number one in 2016 and won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

Draper told the glossy weekend magazine, "The weird thing is I don't think about it a lot because it's out of my control.

"I'm not trying to be the next Andy Murray... he's one of the greatest players there ever was and ever will be, and to put that level of pressure on myself, I just don't do it. I focus on achieving my own potential, whatever that looks like."

He added, "The main thing is focusing on your own path, your own journey. F**k what everyone else says, apart from the people close to you, and just crack on."