Tyler Perry calls out insurance companies for 'cancelling policies' before wildfire crisis

Tyler Perry has slammed "greedy" insurance companies for "cancelling million of policies" ahead of the Los Angeles wildfire crisis.

According to the Los Angeles Times, certain U.S. insurers opted against renewing thousands of home insurance policies in Pacific Palisades, Altadena and other fire-prone areas of California last year. This meant that many LA residents were left without insurance to cover their losses in an emergency such as the ongoing wildfires.

The director and producer addressed the situation on Instagram on Sunday and insisted he was trying to figure out a way to help those affected by the devastation.

"Watching a daughter use a garden hose to try and protect her 90-year-old parents' home because their insurance was canceled was just gut-wrenching to me," Perry wrote. "Does anyone else find it appalling that insurance companies can take billions of dollars out of communities for years and then, all of a sudden, be allowed to cancel millions of policies for the very people they became rich on?"

"People who have paid premiums all of their lives are left with nothing because of pure greed," he continued. "As I am in the process of trying to figure out what steps to take to do all I can to help as many as I can, I am keeping everyone in my prayers."

Meanwhile, Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim, who owns the luxury property business The Oppenheim Group, has slammed landlords for illegally hiking up rent prices amid the disaster.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Oppenheim revealed that he sent a client to visit a property that had previously been listed for $13,000 (£11,000) per month.

"(My client) offered $20,000 a month and he offered to pay six months upfront and the landlord said, 'I want $23,000,'" he shared. "There are price gouging laws in California, they're just being ignored right now, and this isn't the time to be taking advantage of situations."

Thousands of people have lost their homes and 24 people have died since the wildfires began on 7 January.