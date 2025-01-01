The Flash director explains why superhero movie flopped at box office

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has explained why his 2023 superhero movie disappointed at the box office.

After multiple delays, the Ezra Miller-starring film was finally released in 2023 and made only $271 million (£224 million) from a $200 million (£165 million) budget, meaning the studio made very little - if any - profit after marketing costs.

Reflecting on the flop during an appearance on Argentina's Radio TU, the It filmmaker claimed his movie simply didn't cater to everyone.

"The Flash failed, among all the other reasons, because it wasn't a movie that appealed to all four quadrants. It failed at that," the Argentine director said, reports Variety. "When you spend $200 million making a movie, (the studio) wants to bring even your grandmother to the theatres."

In the movie industry, the four quadrants are: Males under 25, males over 25, females under 25, and females over 25. Studio executives gravitate towards making four-quadrant films because they have a wider appeal and greater money-making potential.

Muschietti noted that the character of Barry Allen/The Flash didn't have the same appeal as Batman and Superman, especially with the female demographics.

"I've found in private conversations that a lot of people just don't care about the Flash as a character," he added. "Particularly the two female quadrants. All of that is just the wind going against the film I've learned."

The Flash was also plagued by a number of issues such as release date delays, personal problems with Miller and the imminent reboot of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Muschietti's reputation was not tarnished by The Flash's poor performance and he will have another crack at a DC movie with The Brave and the Bold, which focuses on Batman and Robin.