Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcome their third baby

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are proud parents to their third child.

The 29-year-old NFL star and his 29-year-old sports star wife took to social media on Monday to share their happy news.

The couple - who are close friends of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce - revealed they welcomed a daughter and shared that her name is Golden Raye Mahomes.

The new addition joins three-year-old daughter Sterling and two-year-old son Bronze as part of the Mahomes family.

A black-and-white image shared via Instagram showed Patrick and Brittany holding baby Golden Raye's tiny feet over a sign that had her name engraved on it.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick, who plays as a quarterback for the team, addressed the fact that his wife was close to her due date while he was playing NFL games over the festive season.

He joked that he hoped she would go into labour during his team's bye week before the NFL playoffs.

He told reporters over Christmas, "I told my pregnant wife I was gonna get her the number one seed so we can go have that baby. So we got that number one seed."

He continued, "Brittany says I have been stressing her out too much this season so I got to try and not put so much stress on her through these football games and get the bye.

"Hopefully God works the right way and we can have that baby maybe on the bye week somewhere. And then everything will work out perfectly."