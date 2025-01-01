Melania Trump 'doesn't always agree' with husband Donald

Melania Trump has told how she "doesn't always agree" with what husband Donald does or says.

Melania will take on the role of First Lady for the second time when her husband Donald Trump is sworn in as US President on 20 January.

The 54-year-old has opened up about how she's planning on tackling the job, telling Fox News that she's "standing on my own two feet."

She also admitted that when she was in the White House from 2017 to 2021, she wasn't understood by the public.

"I feel I was always me the first time as well, I just feel that people didn't accept me, maybe. They didn't understand me the way maybe they do now," she said. "I didn't have much support."

She continued, "Maybe some people, they see me as just the wife of the president. But I'm standing on my own two feet, independent. I have my own thoughts, I have my own yes and no. I don't always agree what my husband is saying or doing, and that's OK."

The former model also revealed that she has no qualms about telling her husband when she disagrees with his opinions or actions.

"Sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn't," she admitted. "And that's okay."

Melania didn't live in the White House for much of Trump's first tenure in office, preferring to spend time in their luxury New York apartment mansion. This time, she confirmed she's "already packed," for Washington DC, but will move around as needed.

"When I need to be in New York, I will be in New York," she shared. "When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife."