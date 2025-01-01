Paris Hilton volunteers at animal shelter amid wildfire crisis

Paris Hilton lent a helping hand by volunteering at an animal shelter in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Despite losing one of her homes in the ongoing wildfire emergency, the socialite still carved out time to give back to the LA community and help out at the Pasadena Humane Society and Baby2Baby on Sunday.

In her posts about her volunteering day, Paris revealed she had also fostered a dog who was placed in the shelter after its owners lost their property.

"We got a chance to visit @PasadenaHumane and was so moved by their life-saving work to help our animal community. I'm so grateful that I'm able to bring home Zuzu, our new foster, whose family unfortunately had to surrender her after their home was destroyed in the wildfires," she captioned the post. "Fostering is such an important way to help when you're able to - if you can, please consider giving a temporary or permanent home to animals in need."

The 43-year-old also used her platform to shine a spotlight on a cat that needed to be reunited with its family.

Paris, who is supporting the shelter via her 11:11 Media Impact emergency fund, also helped pack essential supplies for babies and young children with Baby2Baby and pick up essential items for displaced families staying in a Hilton hotel.

A day after losing her Malibu home, the entrepreneur launched her emergency fund, starting with a personal contribution of $100,000 (£82,000). She also promised to match the first $100,000 donated to the fundraiser.

In her latest post, she shared an update, writing, "Thanks to the generosity of so many, we've already raised over $600,000 in 3 days and our goal is to reach $1 million to provide cash assistance, housing, and essentials to those affected."