Catherine, Princess of Wales visits hospital where she was treated for cancer

Catherine, Princess of Wales has visited the hospital where she underwent treatment for cancer.

The British royal paid a special visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Tuesday morning and thanked staff for their work.

The visit comes less than a year after Catherine confirmed in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment. She did not reveal the type of cancer she had been diagnosed with.

In a statement, a Kensington Palace spokesman said, "The princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides."

During her visit, the 43-year-old spent time talking to cancer patients at the hospital.

"It's really tough. It's such a shock. Everyone said to me, 'Please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference,'" she told one woman having chemotherapy, according to BBC News.

The princess also noted the difference between going to the hospital as a patient and as a visitor.

"I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it's quite nice," she shared.

When asked how she was feeling, the royal replied, "Sometimes from the outside we all think you've finished treatment and you go back to things. But it's hard to get back to normal."

Catherine's health problems were first revealed in January last year after she underwent abdominal surgery. In March, she released a video statement revealing she was in the early stages of cancer treatment.

The royal later announced in September that she had completed her treatment and has slowly begun to return to the public eye.

Catherine will now become a royal patron of the hospital, joining her husband Prince William and following in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.