Jay Leno uses own fire truck to serve food to first responders in LA fires

Jay Leno has used his own fire truck to serve food to first responders battling the Los Angeles wildfires.

The former late night host has been driving to relief sites in his own fire truck in order to help out.

Jay told CNN's Anderson Cooper that he wanted to help - and using his own vehicle to deliver food seemed like a good way to do it.

He revealed he "drove a 1941 American LaFrance fire truck", saying "it's good to have your own fire truck when you live in LA."

He continued, "We're cooking for the crew. We've got a big barbecue going. They're all getting boxed lunches, so we figured let's get some hot food."

The 74-year-old was spotted delivering ribs to be cooked on the barbecue and told Anderson that he'd be visiting other relief sites over the next week. He was also seen volunteering at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena over the weekend.

"It's unbelievable," he said. "It's the biggest natural disaster, not that 9/11 was a natural disaster, but it's literally on that scale. It's 10,000 buildings. I mean, if you drove all day, you couldn't see 10,000 buildings."

He shared how the devastated areas "look like Hiroshima," but added he's been pleasantly surprised by the sense of community the disaster has prompted.

"It's a shame that (a wildfire) is what it takes," he admitted. "I try to look at the bright side of things The last time I remember was 9/11. The sense of community for three or four days, everybody put aside their political beliefs. It's happening here today."