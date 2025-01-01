Jack Whitehall to host BRIT Awards

Jack Whitehall has been announced as the host of the BRIT Awards for the 2025 ceremony.

The 36-year-old comedian hosted the awards from 2018 until 2021 and will be back this year to reclaim the post.

Whitehall's return was announced on the official BRIT Awards social media channels.

An accompanying video showed Whitehall addressing the camera: "So I've had some ideas for the announcement video to cut through the noise.

"We need a slogan... 'Jack's Back!' Yeah. Bit boring maybe? Once you go Jack, you never go back. And then we cross out the 'never'."

He then references returning American president Donald Trump by suggesting: "Make the Brits great again," adding, "Spray me orange, I do the dance."

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Roman Kemp would not be returning to host the show after he co-hosted alongside Maya Jama and Clara Amfo last year.

The One Show host, who is the son of Spandau Ballet bass player Martin Kemp, showed there was no bitterness over the lost gig however, as he expressed support for Jack's return by commenting, "Return of the King".

The BRIT Awards are scheduled to take place in London on 1 March.