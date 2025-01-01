Kelly Osbourne slams celebrities allegedly using California wildfires as a 'photo op'

Kelly Osbourne has criticised certain celebrities for allegedly using the California wildfires to "get attention".

A series of blazes have affected Los Angeles and surrounding regions over the past week, with thousands of buildings destroyed, 25 people dead, and 180,000 residents forced to evacuate.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kelly claimed some Hollywood stars are using the devastating crisis as a PR opportunity.

"Is it just me being my normal overthinking cynical self or is it really disturbing to see all of these celebrities using other people's pain and suffering as a photo op to say, 'Look I'm helping, I'm doing this, I'm doing that?'" she asked in the video, which has since been deleted.

Kelly went on to note that she is perplexed by the response of many A-listers to the disaster.

"I'm so confused. I think it's so wrong. No one asked you to come out and give hugs. Go home," the 40-year-old concluded.

Kelly, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, didn't name any specific individuals in her rant.

However, a number of high-profile names have been photographed speaking with victims or conducting interviews amid the wildfires, including Jennifer Garner and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire last Friday.

The couple also comforted volunteers and handed out food to evacuees at the Pasadena Convention Center.