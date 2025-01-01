Timothée Chalamet fined for riding electric bike to A Complete Unknown premiere

Timothée Chalamet has revealed he was fined $79 (£65) for riding an electric bike to the London premiere of A Complete Unknown on Tuesday night.

Instead of getting a car to the premiere and walking the red carpet, the Wonka actor decided to rent a Lime electric bike and cycle to the BFI Southbank, where he rode it up the red carpet and posed for photographers in front of the A Complete Unknown sign.

He eventually parked the bike on the red carpet and got off it before posing for more pictures without his unusual mode of transport.

Reflecting on his viral moment during an appearance on the French talk show Quotidien on Wednesday, the Call Me By Your Name star explained that he hired the bike due to a traffic jam in the British capital.

He then revealed that he got fined by the rental bike company despite giving them a red-carpet endorsement.

"There was a traffic jam and I actually wasn't allowed to park there and I got a £65 fine," he said in French, according to a social media clip. "And actually it's horrible because it was an advert for them."

After his press commitments for his Bob Dylan biopic, Chalamet enjoyed a date night with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner in Paris, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

A Complete Unknown will be released in cinemas on Friday.