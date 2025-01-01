Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for $400 million

Justin Baldoni is taking legal action against Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Film fans have watched open-mouthed in recent months as a spectacular fallout has unfolded between It Ends With Us stars Baldoni and Lively - with the latter launching a legal battle against the former last month.

Following accusations of sexual harassment by Lively against Baldoni and accusations he orchestrated a hit operation against her reputation, the actor and director has now struck back with a lawsuit of his own.

Baldoni has also targeted Lively's husband, Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane, as he seeks damages in the amount of $400 million (£326 million).

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Baldoni filed his case in the New York federal court on Thursday in which he makes allegations of "extortion, defamation and claims related to breach of contract" - and more.

Film studio Wayfarer, its chief executive Jamey Heath, crisis management PR Melissa Nathan and publicist Jennifer Abel have all joined Baldoni in his lawsuit.

Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's lawyer, explained the rationale behind the lawsuit in a statement, saying, "Based on an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team's duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni, his team and their respective companies by disseminating grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media."

He added, "It is clear based on our own all out willingness to provide all complete text messages, emails, video footage and other documentary evidence that was shared between the parties in real time, that this is a battle she will not win and will certainly regret."