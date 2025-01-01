Bruce Willis thanks first responders amid California wildfires

Bruce Willis has made a rare public appearance to thank first responders for their work amid the ongoing California wildfires.

A series of blazes have affected Los Angeles and surrounding regions over the past week, with thousands of buildings destroyed, 27 people dead, and 200,000 residents forced to evacuate.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Emma Heming Willis shared a brief black-and-white video showing her husband Bruce shaking the hands of two police officers in Los Angeles and posing with them for a photo.

The footage was set to Led Zeppelin's 1971 song, Going to California.

"Spotting a first responder, Bruce never missed a chance to show his gratitude with a heartfelt handshake and a 'thank you for your service.' Yesterday was no different," Emma wrote in the caption.

The video quickly racked up over 50,000 likes, with Bruce and his ex-wife Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis commenting, "This makes my heart so freaking full."

The video appears to be the first time Bruce, 69, has been seen in public since 2022, when his family announced that he would be retiring from acting as he had been diagnosed with aphasia. Aphasia refers to an inability to comprehend or formulate language due to damage to specific brain regions.

The following year, Emma and Demi issued a joint statement in which they confirmed the Die Hard star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) after experiencing "challenges with communication".

Bruce and Demi are also parents to daughters Rumer, 36, and Scout, 33, while the Hollywood icon and Emma share Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.