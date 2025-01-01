Paris Hilton kept Christmas tree up for 'sparkle of hope' amid Los Angeles wildfires

Paris Hilton has told how she has kept her Christmas tree up to bring some joy to her children during the Los Angeles wildfires.

The socialite shared a video on social media of her showing the decorations to her two-year-old son, Phoenix.

"Look at your tree still here!" she said. "All of your trees are still here."

She then showed several Christmas trees all with multicoloured lights. "Santa's still here," she added.

In the caption, she shared her reason for keeping the trees up.

"Even in tough times, I wanted to keep the Christmas trees up for my #CutesieCrew as a little sparkle of hope," she wrote. "The wildfires have been so devastating, but staying strong together is what matters most. Sending so much love to everyone affected - you're in my heart."

The video was taken as Paris returned to her Beverly Hills home, which wasn't destroyed by the fires.

Earlier this month she revealed she and her family had lost their Malibu home in the Pacific Palisades fire.

"Heartbroken beyond words," she admitted on Instagram. "Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience."

She continued, "This home was where we built so many precious memories. It's where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London."

Paris has been married to Carter Reum since 2021. They share two children, Phoenix, and daughter London, 14 months.