Lo Bosworth engaged

Lo Bosworth is engaged to boyfriend Domenic Natale.

On Tuesday, the former reality TV star took to Instagram share a black-and-white photo showing her kissing Dom and flashing a diamond engagement ring.

"For you, my darling, it could only be a 'yes,'" she wrote in the caption. "Thank you for being the best that one could be, for me. All my love, L."

Lo didn't offer any further details about the proposal, such as venue or date.

However, she was quickly showered with congratulatory messages in the comments section.

"I LOVE LOVE this is the absolute best. To the most deserving gal in the world," one fan wrote, while another added jokingly: "This is about to be my royal wedding."

Later on, Lo returned to the platform to thank her 850,000 followers for their support.

"Wow, people love LOVE. Thanks all for the kindest words of all time," the 38-year-old added.

It's unclear when Lo and finance director Dom started dating.

However, the California native has steered clear of the spotlight since stepping away from reality TV series The Hills in 2010.

She now runs a women's wellness and personal care company called Love Wellness.