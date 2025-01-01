Brooklyn Beckham names cod sperm as 'strangest' food he's eaten

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed that he once tried a dish made with cod sperm.

During an appearance on the Family Trips podcast that aired on Tuesday, hosts Seth and Josh Meyers asked the food entrepreneur if he had regretted trying a certain meal.

"What's a thing you ate that when it was over, you were like, 'I could've done without that piece of adventure in my belly right now?'" Seth asked.

While Brooklyn couldn't pinpoint any particular delicacies, he did share that cod sperm was the "strangest" food he had ever eaten.

"Do they call it that, or do they have a different name?" asked Seth, to which the 25-year-old noted, "They must have a different name. To be honest. I think so."

Josh quipped: "Whatever the word for cod sperm actually is, as soon as they say cod sperm, that's the only word you're gonna remember."

"Right. Exactly. I'm sure there's another name for it," the Cloud23 founder laughed.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Brooklyn - the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham - explained that he loves trying new foods and wants to visit a restaurant in Tokyo, Japan where they serve raw chicken.

"I really wanna try. I don't know if you've seen it, but the chicken's so clean and fresh there that they serve it to you like sashimi. So that's on my list," he smiled.