Jamie Foxx admits he once asked Snoop Dogg to 'shake up' his daughter's boyfriend

Jamie Foxx has admitted that he once asked Snoop Dogg to "shake up" his eldest daughter's boyfriend.

The actor and comedian has confessed he can sometimes be "in your face" when it comes to protecting his daughters Corrine, 30, with ex Connie Kline, and Anelise, 16, with his ex Kristin Grannis.

During an appearance on Capital XTRA alongside his Back in Action co-star Cameron Diaz, Jamie opened up about his parenting style.

"I'm a little... I could be relaxed," the 57-year-old said. "But I could also be very - when it comes to my daughters and the opposite sex - I could be a little more, you know, in your face."

Jamie then went on to tell a story about the time he asked the Gin and Juice rapper to intimidate Corrine's then-boyfriend.

"My oldest daughter, who's married now, but when she was dating another guy, he comes over," the Oscar-winning actor recalled. "I'd already done the background check on the dude, but Snoop happened to be there at my crib."

He continued, "I was like, 'Snoop, there he is, right there. Shake him up!' And Snoop walks over with, 'Hey, what's up? What's happening with it? You know, if she hurt, you hurt, homie.'"

However, the Django Unchained star insisted that he also knows when to give his daughters their space.

"So, I am visual in that perspective, but I also understand they got to be kids," Jamie shared. "You got to let them, you know, live a life. And, you know, that type of thing."

Corrine is now married to Joe Hooten. The couple tied the knot in September last year at Jamie's home in California.