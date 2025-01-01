Benedict Cumberbatch confronts his 'sex symbol' status

Benedict Cumberbatch has shared his thoughts on the suggestion he is a sex symbol.

The 48-year-old Doctor Strange actor has topped various 'sexiest star' lists over the years.

Empire magazine crowned him the sexiest male movie star in the world in 2013, Glamour magazine awarded him the second sexiest man alive slot in their 2015 poll, and he has also featured in lists composed by People magazine.

But the star has suggested he is not comfortable being regarded as a pin up - and thinks other actors are far more attractive than he is.

Opening up to Variety, Cumberbatch said, "I'm not Brad, I'm not Leonardo, I'm not a typical movie star. People were scrambling for 'Why is he at all attractive to us?'

"But for me to guess and try to understand that is so f***ing weirdly navel-gazing."

The Sherlock star went on to explain that he is more likely to be looking in a mirror finding faults in his appearance than thinking he has sexual appeal.

He confessed, "I'm not sitting around thinking, 'Why am I sexy?' I worry about myself in the mirror as I age, like every other f***er does."

It's not the first time Cumberbatch has made light of the fact he is lusted after by fans around the world.

Reacting to news he topped a sexiest star list in 2013, he told Absolute Radio at the time, "It makes me giggle. You can't take those things too seriously. "