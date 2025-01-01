NEWS Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese in talks to reunite for The Devil in the White City Newsdesk Share with :





Frequent collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are reportedly in talks to reunite for a movie adaptation of The Devil in the White City.



It's been less than two years since the release of their last collaboration, Killers of the Flower Moon, but the actor and director are reportedly working on their next joint outing.



According to Deadline, 20th Century Studios has revived the long-gestating project and it is now once again in development, with DiCaprio in talks to star and Scorsese in talks to direct. They would both produce the film too.



The film, which is currently without a script, is an adaptation of Erik Larson's 2003 bestselling true crime book The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic and Madness at the Fair That Changed America. It is set in Chicago at the end of the 19th century and focuses on serial killer H.H. Holmes and World's Fair architect Daniel Burnham.



DiCaprio and his Appian Way production company first landed the rights to the book in 2010. It has been in development several times, most recently as a TV series starring Keanu Reeves and produced by DiCaprio and Scorsese. However, Hulu executives confirmed in 2023 that the series wasn't going ahead.



Insiders told Deadline that they had a meeting with 20th Century executives and all parties agreed to tell the story theatrically.



In addition to Killers of the Flower Moon, DiCaprio and Scorsese have previously worked together on The Wolf of Wall Street, Shutter Island, The Departed, The Aviator and Gangs of New York.

