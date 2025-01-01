Demi Moore reacts to Oscar nomination after career-defining comeback

Demi Moore has reacted with surprise over her Oscar nomination following her epic comeback.

The 62-year-old Hollywood icon burst into the spotlight in the 1980s and won huge numbers of fans after starring in the 1990 supernatural romance film Ghost.

However, her career then stalled and she struggled to secure memorable roles until smashing back into focus last year with the stomach-churning horror film The Substance.

Moore has been rewarded for her patience, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominating her in the Best Actress category for her steely role.

Reacting to the news, the star told People, "Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honour and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams."

She continued, "Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents. I am deeply humbled."

However, Moore hinted that the upcoming Oscars have left her conflict - as they are due to take place on Sunday 2 March in Los Angeles, which is currently being ravaged by wildfires.

The Oscar nominee said, "This is a time of incredible contrasts and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbours and community here in LA.

"The fires have devastated so many lives but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us, and this moment is a reminder of how incredible we are when we stand together."