Chrissy Teigen and John Legend devastated by death of pet dog

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have shared their devastation following the death of their pet dog.

The star couple, who have been married since 2013, were saddened when their dog, Penny, passed away in her sleep.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Teigen, 39, shared a string of photos of her family with the pet pooch alongside a touching tribute.

The Lip Sync Battle host wrote, "Our beautiful little tripod queen, penny, passed on peacefully in her sleep today. Born the same day John and I got married, 11 years ago, she was there for us for every baby, every loss, every joy.

"She loved nothing more than being loved, having her nub rubbed and destroying any ball she could get her paw on, even til her last weeks."

The model continued, "Never forget that while every pup is just a few chapters in your long life, for them you are their entire book, their entire lives."

She concluded, "Oh penny. We were so beyond lucky to have you. Say hi to Puddy and Pippa for us. You are all together again."

And in a short tribute of his own, John, 46, added in the comments, "I loved this girl. We will miss you, Penny."

Teigen also shared her tribute via Instagram Stories - followed by an image of her and John together with their children in a further snap.

The family were together on a sofa embracing each other while Teigen appeared to have the pet cradled on her lap as they gathered around to say goodbye.