Kardashians celebrate at Chicago West's seventh birthday party

Chicago West celebrated her seventh birthday with a cowgirl-themed party, just over a week after her official birthday.

Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter - whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West - shared her special day with her cousins Dream Kardashian and True Thompson.

Chi's aunt Khloé Kardashian posted a series of videos from the bash on her Instagram Storym sharing a photo of the birthday girl's cake, which was a giant pink-and-white cowgirl boot featuring a number seven on the front.

"Happy 7th Birthday Chi!" the cake read.

In other snaps, the birthday girl was seen holding hands with Khloé's daughter, True, 6, as the two girls hit the dance floor.

Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, eight, was also in attendance and was seen dancing with Chicago and True at the party.

The birthday party comes just over a week after mum Kim took to Instagram to share a birthday tribute for Chicago.

"My twin soul baby girl Chi turns 7 today!" the Skims co-founder captioned a carousel of selfies taken with her mini-me.

"You are the cutest Hello Kitty loving, full of wonder sweet girl who loves your friends and family so much! We all love you so much! Happy Birthday my Chi Chi