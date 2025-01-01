Oscar nominee Fernanda Torres apologises for wearing Blackface in resurfaced sketch

Brazilian Oscar nominee Fernanda Torres has apologised for performing in Blackface in a sketch 17 years ago.

The I'm Still Here actress has issued an apology after her skit from the Brazilian TV show Fantastico recently resurfaced, showing her playing multiple characters, including a Black housekeeper.

"Almost twenty years ago, I appeared in blackface in a comedy sketch from a Brazilian TV show," Torres said in a statement to Deadline. "I am very sorry for this. I'm making this statement as it is important for me to address this swiftly to avoid further pain and confusion.

"At that time, despite the efforts of Black movements and organizations, the awareness of the racist history and symbolism of blackface hadn't yet entered the mainstream public consciousness in Brazil. Thanks to better cultural understanding and important but incomplete achievements in this century, it's very clear now in our country and everywhere that blackface is never acceptable."

Torres, 59, noted that it was important to have such conversations in order to prevent racist practices from being normalised.

Concluding her statement, she declared, "As an artist and global citizen, and from my open heart, I remain attentive and committed to the pursuit of vital changes needed to live in a world free from inequality and racism."

Earlier this month, Torres shocked the Golden Globes by beating Hollywood stars to win the Best Actress - Drama award for her performance in I'm Still Here, in which she plays a mother forced to reinvent herself after her husband disappears.

Last week, she became the second Brazilian to be nominated for the Best Actress Oscar, the first being her mother Fernanda Montenegro, who was recognised for 1998's Central Station.

I'm Still Here was also nominated for Best Picture and Best International Feature Film.