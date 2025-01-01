Alec Baldwin reflects on emotional toll of Rust tragedy in trailer for reality TV show

Alec Baldwin is seen breaking down in tears over the Rust tragedy in the first trailer for his new reality TV series.

In 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally killed when a live round was discharged from a prop revolver that the actor was using on the set of the Western movie.

On Monday, producers at TLC released a teaser for the upcoming show, titled The Baldwins, with the clip starting with Alec's wife Hilaria Baldwin introducing their family and listing, "Seven children, six animals, two parents, wild family!"

The actor and yoga instructor wed in 2012 and are parents to: Ilaria, two, María Lucía, three, Eduardo, four, Romeo, six, Leonardo, eight, Rafael, nine, and 11-year-old Carmen.

But after a montage of family moments, the footage cuts to an aerial shot of the Rust set as Hilaria, 41, narrates, "A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy. This is never something to forget, and we're trying to parent through it."

Alec is then depicted covering his face with his hands and appearing emotional.

"Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and these kids," he comments.

Footage also appears to show the 66-year-old entering a therapist's office.

Elsewhere, the couple's children spot a paparazzi photographer taking their picture, as Hilaria says, "It's nothing. Just ignore him."

To conclude, the mother-of-seven adds, "We've had our bad moments, but we found our foundation. We're solid and we're here together."

Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter and went on trial in July 2024.

The case was dismissed after the judge ruled authorities had improperly withheld evidence from the defence.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of Rust, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The Baldwins is set to premiere via TLC on 23 February.