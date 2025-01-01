Meryl Streep cut 'car-sized' hole in fence to escape LA fires

Meryl Streep's nephew has revealed she cut a 'car-sized' hole in her fence to escape wildfires.

The Oscar winner was forced to get creative when her Pacific Palisades home was under threat from LA's recent wildfires.

Her nephew, Abe Streep, penned an article for New York Magazine that described the extreme measures Meryl went to in order to evacuate.

"Evacuation mandates were sent across the city," Abe wrote.

"My aunt Meryl Streep received an order to evacuate on January 8, but when she tried to leave, she discovered that a large tree had fallen over in her driveway, blocking her only exit."

Undeterred, Meryl, 75, sourced a pair of wire cutters and hacked a "car-sized" escape hatch in the fence so she could drive into the neighbour's garden and onto the road.

"Determined to make it out, she borrowed wire cutters from a neighbor, cut a car-size hole in the fence she shared with the neighbors on the other side, and drove through their yard to escape," the article continued.

The wildfires began on 7 January and continued to burn until they were largely contained this week after the Los Angeles area received rain showers.

At least 28 people were killed and more than 10,000 homes destroyed by the fires.