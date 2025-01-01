Princess Beatrice gives birth to second child

Princess Beatrice has given birth to a baby daughter.

The British royal and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, several weeks prematurely at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London on 22 January

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces."

The statement continued, "The King and Queen, and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news. Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

"Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena's older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna."

The news was shared on social media alongside a photo of the newborn sleeping in a pink blanket. The property developer posted his photo on his personal account and called Athena "tiny and absolutely perfect".

The 36-year-old royal, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, announced her pregnancy in October.

Beatrice married Edoardo, 41, in July 2020 and they welcomed their first child, Sienna, in September 2021.

She is also stepmother to Edoardo's eight-year-old son, Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf, who he shares with his ex-fiancée, architect Dara Huang.

The new baby is 11th in line to the throne.