Bart Johnson apologises for 'unkind' words amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively's brother-in-law Bart Johnson has apologised for any "unkind" words he may have used in the ongoing Justin Baldoni drama.

The Gossip Girl star's brother-in-law has reflected on the recent comments he made in defence of Blake amid her legal drama with her It Ends With Us co-star and director.

In a post shared on X this week, Bart insisted his past comments weren't directed at anyone in particular.

"My (past) comment wasn't for any individual. Never said a name," he wrote. "It was directed at a certain 'type' (of person) that I find performative and disingenuous when they post clips of themselves being 'amazing' and even add sappy music to enhance it. There's a lot of that out there."

He noted that there is no excuse for using unkind words, even when he is standing up for someone.

"It's below the standard I have for myself and I regret it," the actor continued. "I do sincerely apologize to anyone I've hurt or let down by saying something that sounds mean. I'll do better. If you follow me you know you'll be hard pressed to find more than 1 time I've criticized anyone on social. It's not my jam."

Bart, who is married to Blake's half-sister Robyn Lively, concluded by saying he was "doing my best to grow and be better".

In December, Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin accusing him of sexual harassment and causing her "severe emotional distress" while they worked together on It Ends With Us.

Shortly after, Bart wrote on Instagram, "Her complaints were filed during the filming. On record. Long before the public conflict. The cast unfollowed him for a reason. Read this article before spiting (sic) ignorance. ... No one is with out faults. But the public got played."

In a separate post on X, the High School Musical actor appeared to be referring to Justin when he called out a "fraud" who "puts on the 'costume' of a hero, man bun and all".

Justin has since filed his own $400 million lawsuit against Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds and her publicist Leslie Sloane.