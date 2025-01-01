Khloe Kardashian recounts giving birth hours after Tristan Thompson affair bombshell

Khloe Kardashian has recalled welcoming her first child with Tristan Thompson hours after learning he cheated on her.

The 40-year-old reality star faced humiliation in 2018 when she gave birth to daughter True Thompson - just as a string of women stepped forward to claim they had slept with Tristan, 33.

The star candidly recounted on her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, "I remember when Tristan had an affair, it was public and I gave birth 48 hours later. People were like, 'Do you want him in the hospital room when you're giving birth?'

"And it was my first baby, and I said, 'I do, and we're all going to pretend,' because of course I had to have all my siblings in the room and my mom."

She continued, "I said, 'It's gonna be hard for you guys, but let's all act like this didn't happen, because my daughter's going to see this home footage one day, and I don't want her to ever see...' I was thinking for my daughter, True."

Khloe, who also shares son Tatum Thompson, 2, with Tristan, revealed how she feels about the footage all these years later.

She said, "I get sad if I ever see myself (back then), because I can tell I'm blank, and it's an out-of-body experience.

"I just went into autopilot, and I just went into, 'I'm not here.' I was not present, but my body was there. I gave birth, I did what I had to do, but it was for her."

She added, "I thought of her and I was like, 'For her memories, I want her to know her dad was in the room.'"