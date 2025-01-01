Jennifer Love Hewitt reflects on being sexualised by 'grown men' at 16

Jennifer Love Hewitt has reflected on being sexualised by "grown men" when she was 16.

The actress - who shot to fame after starring in 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer - has looked back on becoming a sex symbol as a teenager.

"In my 30s, I sort of went back and looked at that time again and I was like, 'Oh my God'," Jennifer said during an appearance on Mayim Bialik's Breakdown podcast. "There were grown men talking to me at 16 about my breasts just openly on a talk show, and people were laughing about it."

The Client List actress continued, "I don't even remember that, I really didn't take that part in, but in hindsight it was really strange I think to become a sex symbol sort of for people before I even knew what that was."

Jennifer then recalled the "gross" comments she received when she first started appearing on magazine covers.

"I was on the cover of Maxim magazines, and people would openly walk up and be like, 'I took your magazine with me on a trip last week,'" the actress said. "I didn't know what that meant, you know what I mean? It's kind of gross. I think later it sort of hit me more, kind of the things that I probably went through somewhere."

She added that it felt "very innocent and exciting and fun" at the time.

The star also said that after the release of I Know What You Did Last Summer, there were rumours that she had had a boob job.

"After the movie came out, everybody said 'Oh, I know what your breasts did last summer' and that was the joke," she explained. "Everybody would laugh, and so I would laugh, 'cause it was supposed to be funny, I guess. It didn't register with me that this was a grown man, talking about my breasts on national television."