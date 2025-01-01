Amy Schumer left 'bedridden' by Ozempic

Amy Schumer has described how she was left "bedridden" by Ozempic.

The comedian revealed she has a genetic predisposition to vomiting, causing her to suffer more than most from nausea and stomach upsets.

"I have this gene, GDF 15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy," Amy, 43, told radio host Howard Stern.

Amy gave birth to her son Gene in May 2019 after suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum - a disease sometimes referred to as "severe morning sickness".

She explained that when she tried to take Ozempic, she was beset by some of the weight-loss drug's less pleasant advertised side effects such as extreme nausea and uncontrollable vomiting.

"So I tried Ozempic almost 3 years ago, and I was like bedridden," she shared. "I was vomiting. And then you have no energy."

Amy joked that before taking the drug, she had focused on positive reported side effects such as mood enhancement.

"You're like, 'Wait a minute. Can we slow down? The side effects are you have a better personality!'" she said.

"I tried it and I was vomiting and I'm in bed and my son's like, 'Can you play tag?' I'm like, 'I can't.' I was shrivelling."

Amy explained that although she "lost 30 pounds so quick" and "looked great" after using the injections, on balance it was not for her.

"I couldn't lift my head off the pillow, so what's the point?" she said.