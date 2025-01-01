Fans allege Kate Winslet is actress who 'doesn't talk' to Reese Witherspoon anymore

Internet sleuths have seemingly identified Kate Winslet as the actress who allegedly "doesn't like" Reese Witherspoon due to an awards show gaffe.

The Walk the Line star revealed in an interview with Will Ferrell that a "very serious, proper actress" once asked her to present her with an award and she got the tone of the "classy" event wrong and roasted the unidentified star, even cracking a joke about them getting laser hair removal together.

Internet sleuths began digging to uncover the identity of the actress in question and discovered a speech Witherspoon gave in honour of Winslet at the BAFTA/LA Britannia Awards in November 2007.

"I always wanted to be a European movie star, wear giant sunglasses, elaborate neck scarves, smoke hand-rolled cigarettes, and have savoir faire and gravitas," Reese said, according to a 2007 post on a fan website. "Imagine my good fortune when Kate Winslet moved into my neighbourhood, rang my doorbell and said, (insert British accent here) 'Dahling, Sam is off shooting, and I believe our children are the same age. Could they possibly have a play date and oh, by the way, it's almost 9 o'clock and I've had nothing to do drink, do you have any wine?'"

Witherspoon then praised Winslet's "fearlessness" on-screen and said she couldn't divulge any personal stories because "they're all too bawdy or tawdry or drunken to tell". However, one of the anecdotes featured a mention of laser hair removal, helping fans seemingly connect the dots.

The Legally Blonde star told her co-star Ferrell in the People interview this week that the speech "literally haunts" her and she is "still embarrassed about it".

"We're not friends anymore. I'm not even kidding - we're not friends anymore," she added. "I think she doesn't like me anymore. I thought it was so funny and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad. Yeah. Not even kidding, she doesn't talk to me anymore. Oh well."

Despite the faux pas, the actresses reunited professionally to present an award together at the 2016 Oscars.

Neither Witherspoon nor Winslet has commented further on the claim.