Pete Davidson plans to keep 'two or three tattoos' during extensive removal process

Pete Davidson may keep "two or three tattoos" from his extensive body art collection once he's finished with the removal process.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian used to be covered in tattoos all over his body, but most extensively on his arms and chest. However, in 2021, he began the slow and painful process of getting all of his ink lasered off.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, host Jimmy noted that Pete's arms were almost bare.

"I've been burning them off, they're almost gone," he said, before admitting that the process is "horrible".

"They burn off a layer of your skin, and then it has to heal for like six to eight weeks," the 31-year-old explained. "You can't get in the sunlight. And then you've got to do it, like, 12 more times."

When the audience gasped in shock, The King of Staten Island star quipped, "Yeah, so really think about that Game of Thrones tattoo you're thinking of getting, alright?"

Jimmy presented Pete with an old photo which showed off his eclectic tattoos and asked the star how many he had at his peak.

Pete guessed "probably like 200" and joked that he got so many because he "was a sad boy" and "it was a weird time".

He then revealed that he may not get rid of all his body art during the laser process.

"(I'll keep) maybe, like, two or three, but I'm trying to clean slate it. Trying to be an adult," he stated.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor previously revealed in 2021 that he was undergoing the arduous process because it can cost him an extra three hours in the make-up chair on a film or TV set because they need to be covered up.