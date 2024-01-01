Leo DiCaprio and Maya Jama's partying raises complaints

Leonardo DiCaprio and Love Island presenter Maya Jama were among guests at a star-studded party that sparked a noise complaint at a London hotel.

Things reportedly got out of hand as the wild party at the Chiltern Firehouse became too "raucous" for other hotel guests, who complained to hotel management, according to the Sun on Sunday newspaper.

The partying pair have previously been linked after they were spotted celebrating in Ibiza together in April 2023.

Jama raised attention at the time by wearing a gold "Leo" necklace, but was quick to quash rumours of a romance on social media, stating, "That is literally my star sign."

The duo have nevertheless been seen partying numerous times since, including at Leo's pre-BAFTAs party and a BAFTA afterparty at Annabel's members' club that same year.

Jama is currently in a relationship with British rapper and singer-songwriter Stormzy, whom she dated for four years before they split up in 2019.

In August last year, they confirmed they were back together during a romantic getaway in Greece.

DiCaprio is dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, who is 25.

The couple reportedly met at the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May. They were first linked romantically when someone saw them on an ice cream date in Los Angeles.