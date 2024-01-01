NEWS Dune: Part Two makes triumphant return to Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Dune: Part Two makes a triumphant return to Number 1 on the Official Film Chart.



Following its release on disc, the Sci-fi adventure sequel starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya powers back up to the top spot, outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined in doing so.



This week’s highest new entry is musical biopic Back To Black, which debuts at Number 2. The film, starring Marisa Abela chronicles the life of beloved singer Amy Winehouse, and is named after her single and seminal album of the same name.



Dropping to Number 3 this week after two weeks at the top is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, landing just ahead of another biopic, Bob Marley: One Love, which rockets 36 places to Number 4 following its release on disc.



Barbie’s up next at Number 5, closely followed by Dakota Johnson’s starring role in Marvel’s Madame Web, which enters the Top 10 for the first time this week, up six places to Number 6.



Rounding out the Top 10 are four chart favourites; adventure comedy prequel Wonka (7), Denzel Washington thriller The Equalizer 3 (8), DC comics adaptation The Batman (9) and family-friendly animated film Migration (10).

