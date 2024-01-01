Prince William makes 'understated' arrival at Duke of Westminster's wedding

Prince William surprised royal family fans by making an "understated" arrival at a high society wedding on Friday.

The Prince of Wales served as an usher at the wedding of his close friend Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster.

The Duke swapped vows with Olivia Henson, who is now the new Duchess of Westminster, in front of friends and family at a ceremony held at Chester Cathedral on Friday.

William, 41, was among the first to arrive at the historic venue as one of the wedding day officials responsible for greeting guests.

But while the future king would traditionally be driven around in state cars or carriages, he arrived with fellow guests in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.

Mail on Sunday royal correspondent Natasha Livingstone captured the moment William stepped out of the low-key vehicle and shared footage on X/Twitter alongside a caption reading, "You'll need to squint - but Prince William has just made his (VERY understated) arrival as an usher at the Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson's wedding in Chester."

William and Hugh are long-time friends and their two families are close, with Hugh being the godson of King Charles III. Also, Hugh is godfather to William's son, Prince George, and Hugh's mother, Natalia, is godmother to William.

Hugh is also godfather to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's son, Prince Archie, however, the flame-haired prince and his American wife were not guests at the wedding on Friday.

William and Harry were ushers at the wedding of Hugh's sister, Lady Tamara Grosvenor, to Edward van Cutsem in 2004, but the brothers have endured a highly publicised falling out in the years since that wedding day.