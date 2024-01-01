Tributes pour in for Dr Michael Mosley, dead at 67

Dr Michael Mosley's wife has paid tribute to her "wonderful" husband after Greek officials found his body.

The TV doctor and columnist's body was discovered in a rocky area beside Agia Marina on the Greek island of Symi on Sunday morning after an extensive search operation.

The 67-year-old was last seen by his wife's friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Wednesday, before he set off for a walk to the centre of the island.

In a statement, Clare Bailey Mosley wrote: "It's devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together.

"I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days."

This Morning said staff at the ITV programme were "heartbroken" to learn that Mosley, a regular contributor, had died.

In a post on X, the show added: "Everyone at This Morning is thinking of Clare, their four children and the rest of Michael's family and friends at this extremely sad time."

The BBC, which worked with Mosley on a number of programmes, said it was "deeply saddened" by the news of his death as it paid tribute to a "brilliant science broadcaster and programme maker".

Mosley is credited with popularising the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet.

TV celebs to add their condolences via social media included Carol Vorderman, Jeremy Vine, Angela Rippon and Kirstie Allsop.